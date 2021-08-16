 Skip to main content

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Invests Undisclosed Sum In EV Startup AmpUp
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GThas invested an undisclosed sum in electric vehicle charging provider, AmpUp.
  • Goodyear, Foothill Ventures, and TechNexus Venture Collaborative are the investment firms that helped AmpUp raise the capital.
  • AmpUp plans to use the new capital to scale operational and technical capabilities to meet sales demand.
  • "It's important to provide consumers and fleets with solutions that unlock the full potential of electric vehicles, so it was logical to establish a relationship with AmpUp," said Abhijit Ganguly, Managing Director, Goodyear Ventures.
  • The new firms will join past investors YCombinator, Hyundai, SAIC Motor, and iSun Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN).
  • Price Action: GT shares are trading lower by 2.83% at $16.13 on the last check Monday.

