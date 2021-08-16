Goodyear Tire & Rubber Invests Undisclosed Sum In EV Startup AmpUp
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) has invested an undisclosed sum in electric vehicle charging provider, AmpUp.
- Goodyear, Foothill Ventures, and TechNexus Venture Collaborative are the investment firms that helped AmpUp raise the capital.
- AmpUp plans to use the new capital to scale operational and technical capabilities to meet sales demand.
- "It's important to provide consumers and fleets with solutions that unlock the full potential of electric vehicles, so it was logical to establish a relationship with AmpUp," said Abhijit Ganguly, Managing Director, Goodyear Ventures.
- The new firms will join past investors YCombinator, Hyundai, SAIC Motor, and iSun Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN).
- Price Action: GT shares are trading lower by 2.83% at $16.13 on the last check Monday.
