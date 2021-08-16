38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares climbed 34.5% to $3.3900 after the company announced plan to expand product portfolio with introduction of Painshield relief for over-the-counter use and plans for future product launch.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) gained 29.8% to $18.76. The company recently reported closing of initial public offering with exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) shares gained 21.4% to $18.76 after the company announced its PROTECT study met its interim primary efficacy endpoint.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares rose 17.8% to $11.97 after the Israeli Ministry of Health authorized a Phase IIb trial for Enlivex's Allocetra in COVID-19 patients.
- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) gained 13% to $1.0176. CEO Terry Rich reported the purchase of 1,078,701 shares at an average price of $0.93 per share in a Form 4 filing on Friday.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) jumped 12.3% to $19.94. The company, earlier during the month, posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) rose 12.6% to $4.5830 after dropping 13% on Friday. The company, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) gained 12% to $5.84 after reporting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) jumped 11% to $33.93. The company, last week, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) gained 9.9% to $12.52. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Zenvia with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $35.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) gained 9.5% to $5.72. Root, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and sales of $89.80 million, down from $121.40 millionyear over year.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares rose 9.4% to $41.72 after a US International Trade Commission judge, in a preliminary ruling, found Google infringed on five of Sonos' patents. Also, Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $43 to $50.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) gained 8.8% to $18.73. Flora Growth recently said it fulfilled initial purchase order of $1.1 million to largest Colombian food and beverage distributor.
- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) gained 8.3% to $9.78. JP Morgan, on Friday, upgraded Trean Insurance Group from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $18 to $15.
- Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) jumped 8.3% to $9.10.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) rose 8.2% to $3.70. DatChat shares around 18% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $4.15 a share.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares rose 7.6% to $22.89 after the company reported Q2 results.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) gained 5.4% to $1.57 after the company announced it received FDA approval for ADMA BioCenters Plasma Collection facility in Maryville, TN.
Losers
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) fell 37.4% to $5.06 after the company received a delisting notice from Nasdaq.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares dipped 33.9% to $1.3950 after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter to the company's bladder cancer candidate Vicineum. HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) dropped 30.9% to $8.25 after the company reported a loss for its third quarter.
- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) dipped 17.6% to $20.61. Stifel initiated coverage on Absci with a Hold rating, while B of A Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating.
- Oscar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSCR) 15.5% to $12.42. Oscar Health, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) fell 15.2% to $2.12. The company recently announced its acquisition of IRISYS for approximately $50 million.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) fell 15% to $4.88. The company, last week, released Q2 results.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) dropped 14.8% to $10.55. The company, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dropped 14.3% to $29.00.
- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) dipped 13.6% to $8.24.
- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) fell 13.4% to $9.25. Momentus recently closed business combination with Stable Road Acquisition Corp.
- Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) dropped 12.9% to $8.88 after the company reaffirmed its Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates and announced the acquisition of SafetyPay for $441 million.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) fell 12% to $6.54 after dropping around 4% on Friday. The company is scheduled to release Q2 results on August 17, 2021.
- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) dipped 11.9% to $6.21. The company, last week, reported a quarterly loss.
- ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) dipped 10.4% to $25.89. ZipRecruiter recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) dropped 9.8% to $6.88.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 8.5% to $3.5699. Longeveron shares fell 28% on Friday after the company announced topline results of the Phase 2b study of Lomecel-B for aging frailty and reported Q2earnings results.
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) fell 7.5% to $6.99. ContextLogic shares dropped 20% on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- UWM Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UWMC) fell 7.4% to $7.28.
- NIO Inc.. (NYSE: NIO) fell 5.2% to $38.90. The death of a Chinese entrepreneur in a traffic accident while driving a Nio ES8 sports utility vehicle has raised concerns about the safety of smart electric vehicles in China.
