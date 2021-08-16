 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares climbed 34.5% to $3.3900 after the company announced plan to expand product portfolio with introduction of Painshield relief for over-the-counter use and plans for future product launch.
  • Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) gained 29.8% to $18.76. The company recently reported closing of initial public offering with exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
  • Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) shares gained 21.4% to $18.76 after the company announced its PROTECT study met its interim primary efficacy endpoint.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares rose 17.8% to $11.97 after the Israeli Ministry of Health authorized a Phase IIb trial for Enlivex's Allocetra in COVID-19 patients.
  • Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) gained 13% to $1.0176. CEO Terry Rich reported the purchase of 1,078,701 shares at an average price of $0.93 per share in a Form 4 filing on Friday.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) jumped 12.3% to $19.94. The company, earlier during the month, posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) rose 12.6% to $4.5830 after dropping 13% on Friday. The company, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) gained 12% to $5.84 after reporting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) jumped 11% to $33.93. The company, last week, posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) gained 9.9% to $12.52. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Zenvia with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $35.
  • Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) gained 9.5% to $5.72. Root, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and sales of $89.80 million, down from $121.40 millionyear over year.
  • Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares rose 9.4% to $41.72 after a US International Trade Commission judge, in a preliminary ruling, found Google infringed on five of Sonos' patents. Also, Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $43 to $50.
  • Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) gained 8.8% to $18.73. Flora Growth recently said it fulfilled initial purchase order of $1.1 million to largest Colombian food and beverage distributor.
  • Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) gained 8.3% to $9.78. JP Morgan, on Friday, upgraded Trean Insurance Group from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $18 to $15.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) jumped 8.3% to $9.10.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) rose 8.2% to $3.70. DatChat shares around 18% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $4.15 a share.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares rose 7.6% to $22.89 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) gained 5.4% to $1.57 after the company announced it received FDA approval for ADMA BioCenters Plasma Collection facility in Maryville, TN.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) fell 37.4% to $5.06 after the company received a delisting notice from Nasdaq.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares dipped 33.9% to $1.3950 after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter to the company's bladder cancer candidate Vicineum. HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) dropped 30.9% to $8.25 after the company reported a loss for its third quarter.
  • Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) dipped 17.6% to $20.61. Stifel initiated coverage on Absci with a Hold rating, while B of A Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating.
  • Oscar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSCR) 15.5% to $12.42. Oscar Health, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) fell 15.2% to $2.12. The company recently announced its acquisition of IRISYS for approximately $50 million.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) fell 15% to $4.88. The company, last week, released Q2 results.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) dropped 14.8% to $10.55. The company, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dropped 14.3% to $29.00.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) dipped 13.6% to $8.24.
  • Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) fell 13.4% to $9.25. Momentus recently closed business combination with Stable Road Acquisition Corp.
  • Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) dropped 12.9% to $8.88 after the company reaffirmed its Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates and announced the acquisition of SafetyPay for $441 million.
  • BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) fell 12% to $6.54 after dropping around 4% on Friday. The company is scheduled to release Q2 results on August 17, 2021.
  • Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) dipped 11.9% to $6.21. The company, last week, reported a quarterly loss.
  • ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) dipped 10.4% to $25.89. ZipRecruiter recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) dropped 9.8% to $6.88.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 8.5% to $3.5699. Longeveron shares fell 28% on Friday after the company announced topline results of the Phase 2b study of Lomecel-B for aging frailty and reported Q2earnings results.
  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) fell 7.5% to $6.99. ContextLogic shares dropped 20% on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • UWM Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UWMC) fell 7.4% to $7.28.
  • NIO Inc.. (NYSE: NIO) fell 5.2% to $38.90. The death of a Chinese entrepreneur in a traffic accident while driving a Nio ES8 sports utility vehicle has raised concerns about the safety of smart electric vehicles in China.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACY + ABSI)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Fate Therapeutics Data Readout, RenovoRx IPO In Focus Amid Tapering Earnings News Flow
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com