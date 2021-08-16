 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hershey Partners With Land O'Lakes For Dairy Chain Sustainability
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Share:
Hershey Partners With Land O'Lakes For Dairy Chain Sustainability
  • Hershey Co (NYSE: HSYis partnering with farmer-owned agribusiness Land O'Lakes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at Pennsylvania dairy farms. The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.
  • The Sustainable Dairy PA initiative will support agricultural conservation practices at 119 Land O'Lakes member dairy farms in Central Pennsylvania that ship at least half of their milk to Hershey.
  • The partnership will also work on improving water quality in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
  • Price Action: HSY shares are trading higher by 0.51% at $180.31 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HSY)

Overnight Becomes Three Days
Hershey Beats On Q2 Earnings; Raises FY21 Sales Guidance On Stronger Recovery In Away-From-Home Consumption
Hershey: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shrinkflation Is Taking Effect With These Popular Brands
'Sweet' Trade, Two Exits
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com