fbpx

QQQ
-0.21
369.03
-0.06%
DIA
+ 1.06
354.33
+ 0.3%
SPY
+ 0.89
445.03
+ 0.2%
TLT
+ 0.36
148.20
+ 0.24%
GLD
+ 0.88
165.51
+ 0.53%

FDA Approves Abbott's Atrial Fibrillation Device For LAA Occlusion

byVandana Singh
August 16, 2021 3:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
FDA Approves Abbott's Atrial Fibrillation Device For LAA Occlusion
  • The FDA has approved Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE:ABT) Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder to treat people with atrial fibrillation (AFib) who are at risk of ischemic stroke.
  • The device offers immediate closure of the left atrial appendage (LAA), where blood clots can form in people suffering from AFib, reducing their risk of stroke and immediately eliminating the need for blood-thinning medication.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
  • The LAA is a small pouch connected to the upper left chamber of the heart.
  • Price Action: ABT shares are up 0.98% at $124.25 during the market session on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

News Health Care FDA General

Related Articles

Abbott Launches Latest Insertable Cardiac Monitor For Irregular Heart Rhythms

Quest Q2 Earnings Ahead Of Expectation On Recovery Of Non-COVID Business, Issues Mixed FY21 Guidance

Abbott Q2 Profit More Than Doubles As Medical Device Sales Rebound

Abbott Lays Off Around 400 Employees As COVID-19 Test Demand Evaporates