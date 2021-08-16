 Skip to main content

Jeld-Wen To Buyback $200M Of Stock In Secondary Offering Of ~14.8M Shares By Onex
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 8:36am   Comments
  • Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) announced the launch of a secondary offering of 14.88 million shares by Onex Corp (OTC: ONEXF) and certain investment funds managed by Onex Partners Manager LP and its affiliates.
  • Jeld-Wen is not selling any shares in this offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale.
  • The company intends to repurchase $200 million of its stock in the 14.88 million shares that are the subject of the offering.
  • The price per share to be paid by Jeld-Wen will equal the price at which the underwriter will purchase the shares from the selling shareholders in the offering.
  • Price Action: JELD shares are trading lower by 4.35% at $28.12 during the premarket session on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Buybacks

