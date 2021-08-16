Fusion Fuel Green Gets Approval For €4.3M In POSEUR Funding For HEVO-Sul Project
- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) has received approval from Portugal's Operational Program for Sustainability and Efficient Use of Resources (POSEUR) for its proposed HEVO-Sul project in Sines, Portugal. Fusion Fuel will receive €4.3 million for the project.
- The Portuguese government has allocated €40 million in direct grants for the POSEUR program, which aims to support green hydrogen and other renewable gases.
- The HEVO-Sul project is comprised of 178 HEVO-SOLAR units and will produce approximately 418 tons of green hydrogen annually.
- Fusion Fuel has signed a lease agreement for the land to be used for the HEVO-Sul project. Construction is expected to commence in late 2021. The operations are expected to begin no later than the end of 2022.
- Additionally, Fusion Fuel is the technology provider for two other projects submitted to the POSEUR program, decisions on which are expected in the coming weeks.
- Price Action: HTOO shares are trading higher by 2.20% at $14.89 during the premarket session on Monday.
