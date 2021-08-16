 Skip to main content

Fusion Fuel Green Gets Approval For €4.3M In POSEUR Funding For HEVO-Sul Project
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 6:59am   Comments
  • Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOOhas received approval from Portugal's Operational Program for Sustainability and Efficient Use of Resources (POSEUR) for its proposed HEVO-Sul project in Sines, Portugal. Fusion Fuel will receive €4.3 million for the project.
  • The Portuguese government has allocated €40 million in direct grants for the POSEUR program, which aims to support green hydrogen and other renewable gases.
  • The HEVO-Sul project is comprised of 178 HEVO-SOLAR units and will produce approximately 418 tons of green hydrogen annually. 
  • Fusion Fuel has signed a lease agreement for the land to be used for the HEVO-Sul project. Construction is expected to commence in late 2021. The operations are expected to begin no later than the end of 2022.
  • Additionally, Fusion Fuel is the technology provider for two other projects submitted to the POSEUR program, decisions on which are expected in the coming weeks.
  • Price Action: HTOO shares are trading higher by 2.20% at $14.89 during the premarket session on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

