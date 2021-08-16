 Skip to main content

Why NIO's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 6:37am   Comments
Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) are trading lower following a passenger's death in a NIO vehicle. This is resulting in many calling for stricter self-driving car safety regulations in China.

The vehicle was so badly damaged that technicians on the scene were limited in what they could do in the first instance. NIO had then sent a team to Fujian, according to another report by cnEVpost.

NIO Inc operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles.

NIO's stock was trading about 4.75% lower at $39.08 per share Monday morning at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $13.036.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

