 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rada Electronic Inks MOU With Alpha Design Technologies To Establish JV In India For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 6:49am   Comments
Share:
Rada Electronic Inks MOU With Alpha Design Technologies To Establish JV In India For Undisclosed Sum
  • Rada Electronic Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: RADA) and Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (ADTL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Joint Venture to market, manufacture, sell and support RADA's radars in India. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
  • Based on Indian defense doctrines for air defense and force protection, RADA envisions this market as a strategic growth opportunity.
  • In partnership with a local defense company, RADA offers the private and public defense industry in India advanced, locally adapted and produced, tactical radars tailored to the unique requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.
  • The advanced technology will be used for mobile short-range air defense, counter UAV, counter mortars, artillery and rockets (C-RAM), active protection of armored vehicles, and others.
  • Price Action: RADA shares are trading higher by 3.46% at $11.67 during the premarket session on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RADA)

Understanding Rada Electronics Industri's Unusual Options Activity
Rada Stock Gains On Beating Q2 Earnings Estimates
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
RADA Reaches $56M New Orders In First Half; Backs FY21 Revenue Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com