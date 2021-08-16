Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Empire State manufacturing index for August is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Empire State index jumped sharply to 43.0 in July from 17.4 in the previous month. However, analysts expect August's reading to drop to 30.0.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for June will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
