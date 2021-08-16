 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Reports Unexpected Last Minute Issues With Tesla FSD 9.2 Release And Shares More Updates

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 1:36am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday a delayed update for its advanced driver-assist system is in the works and coming soon.

What Happened: Musk tweeted to explain that there had been some unexpected last-minute issues and the full self-driving software’s newest update should go out in the “next day or two.”

The second update comes close on the heels of Tesla’s FSD Beta 9 launched about a month ago.

Earlier this month, Musk had said that Tesla will have updates every two weeks on Friday at midnight, California time. 

Musk also shared the details on the improved updates for the FSD Beta 9.2 and listed a series of improvements and fixes in the newest update that include a clear to-go boost through turns on minor-to-major roads.

 

 

 

 

See Also: Tesla Launches Full Self Driving Subscription Package At $199 Per Month, Aims To Deliver Level 5 Full Self-Driving System

Why It Matters: The latest FSD updates come ahead of Tesla’s AI Day scheduled for August 19 that aims at recruiting top talent to join the electric vehicle maker’s autonomous driving pursuits.

The Palo Alto, California-based Tesla launched the FSD last month for $199 per month, which otherwise costs $10,000 for a one-time payment. The FSD subscription costs $99 a month for those who previously bought the Enhanced Autopilot package.

Tesla has recently switched to strictly cameras and stopped using radar sensors. Musk has said that camera-based vision is more accurate than radar, finding critics who claim such a system could face challenges in low-light conditions such as in dark areas, poor weather conditions as well as sunny glares.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.70% lower at $717.17 on Friday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Tech

