Rumors on Apple iPhone 13: Anticipated September Debut

Excitement is building for the debut of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s new iPhone 13, as an anticipated September release draws closer. Analysts expect the new iPhone to have an updated appearance along with significant upgrades over the iPhone 12.

What To Expect: According to published leaks, Apple will be offering four new iPhones: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The similarities with the iPhone 12 will likely include cameras, sizes and pricing, based on reporting from CNET.

Some analysts are predicting the iPhone 13 Pro Max will not include a Lightening port. Apple is expected to move to a buttonless iPhone in future releases. The two iPhone Pro models are also anticipated to have displays with 120Hz refresh rates, creating smoother transitions and improved visuals for game play.

All four iPhone 13 models are expected to have larger batteries installed, and may be thicker than the iPhone 12 by over 7.5mm. Alleged leaked photos show the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with two diagonally situated cameras.

There is also a new color option anticipated for the iPhone 13 called “Sunset Gold.” Described as having a “bronze feel” and bolder than Apple’s rose gold.

