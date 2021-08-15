 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rumors on Apple iPhone 13: Anticipated September Debut

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2021 4:21pm   Comments
Share:
Rumors on Apple iPhone 13: Anticipated September Debut

Excitement is building for the debut of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s new iPhone 13, as an anticipated September release draws closer. Analysts expect the new iPhone to have an updated appearance along with significant upgrades over the iPhone 12.

What To Expect: According to published leaks, Apple will be offering four new iPhones: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The similarities with the iPhone 12 will likely include cameras, sizes and pricing, based on reporting from CNET.

Some analysts are predicting the iPhone 13 Pro Max will not include a Lightening port. Apple is expected to move to a buttonless iPhone in future releases. The two iPhone Pro models are also anticipated to have displays with 120Hz refresh rates, creating smoother transitions and improved visuals for game play.

All four iPhone 13 models are expected to have larger batteries installed, and may be thicker than the iPhone 12 by over 7.5mm. Alleged leaked photos show the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with two diagonally situated cameras.

There is also a new color option anticipated for the iPhone 13 called “Sunset Gold.” Described as having a “bronze feel” and bolder than Apple’s rose gold.

Related Story: Apple To Feature 5G In All 2022 iPhone Lines: Nikkei

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Ordered To Pay $300M In Royalties Over Wireless Technology Patent
Why Regulatory Risk Is A Silver Lining For Apple And Google
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coinbase, Starbucks, Virgin Galactic, Walmart And More
TikTok Fever Catches On An Unusual Player After Facebook, Snap
Senate Proposes Bill To Increase App Store Competition, Apple and Google Feel the Heat
How You Can Own A Piece Of A CryptoPunk For As Little As $10
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: iPhoneNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com