T-Mobile Investigates Massive Data Breach Affecting Up To 100M Customers
T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is investigating an online forum post that claims the personal data of over 100 million users have been compromised, Vice reports.
- A hacker claims to have gained access to the T-Mobile servers obtaining data, including social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver licenses information.
- The hacker is asking for 6 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), around $270,000, for a subset of the data containing 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses.
- The latest T-Mobile hack is the fifth known breach in less than three years. The breaches happened in 2018, 2019, and 2020 as well as January of this year.
- "We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity," T-Mobile tells Vice. "We do not have any additional information to share at this time."
- "T-Mobile USA. Full customer info," the seller told Vice. Additionally, the seller said they compromised multiple servers related to T-Mobile.
Price Action
T-Mobile shares closed at 144.94 in the after-hours session on Friday.
