T-Mobile Investigates Massive Data Breach Affecting Up To 100M Customers

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is investigating an online forum post that claims the personal data of over 100 million users have been compromised, Vice reports.

A hacker claims to have gained access to the T-Mobile servers obtaining data, including social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver licenses information.

The hacker is asking for 6 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), around $270,000, for a subset of the data containing 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses.

The latest T-Mobile hack is the fifth known breach in less than three years. The breaches happened in 2018, 2019, and 2020 as well as January of this year.

"We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity," T-Mobile tells Vice. "We do not have any additional information to share at this time."

"T-Mobile USA. Full customer info," the seller told Vice. Additionally, the seller said they compromised multiple servers related to T-Mobile.

Price Action

T-Mobile shares closed at 144.94 in the after-hours session on Friday.