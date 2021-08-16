 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Troika Media Group To Provide Branding, Marketing Services For The 6th Honor Of Kings Esports Tournament

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) has announced it is providing branding and marketing services for the 6th Honor of Kings esports tournament.

What Happened: Troika has been commissioned by VSPN, the leading esports organization in Asia, to create a new and innovative look for the most-watched mobile esports league in the world.

The King Pro League is the official professional league for Honor of Kings, which is known around the world as Arena of Valor.

“Some 2.8 billion people identify as gamers, a cross generational phenomena that is inclusive and vibrant,” said Kevin Aratari, head of new business for Troika Media Group.

“Troika has a proven track record of building and guiding brands in this vital and growing sector.”

The finals of the 2021 Honor of King Champion Cup will be held on Aug. 28 at the National Olympics Sports Center in Beijing.

The finals of the 2021 Honor of King Champion Cup will be held on Aug. 28 at the National Olympics Sports Center in Beijing.

 

