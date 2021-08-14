 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Sonos Shares Surged Friday After Hours
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 14, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
Share:
Why Sonos Shares Surged Friday After Hours

Smart speaker and sound accessory company Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) was one of the top gainers after hours Friday. Here’s why shares of Sonos were surging late Friday.

What Happened: A ruling by U.S. International Trade Commission Judge Charles Bullock showed that tech giant Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) infringed on five patents owned by Sonos, Bloomberg reported.

The ruling puts Sonos one step closer in a global battle against Google that could keep several products from reaching the U.S. market.

The full decision by the judge will not be publicly available until both sides in the case get a chance to redact confidential information.

Items like smart home devices, phones and laptops could be among those that infringe on the patents according to the report.

Related Link: Google Unveils New Chromecast, Pixel Phones And Smart Speaker

Why It’s Important: The potential win comes as it was revealed that Sonos might be working on its own voice assistant to take on Google and shut the company out of its future products.

A customer survey sought consumer feedback on the interest of such a device as a “potential new product offering” from Sonos.

“We regularly put product and experience concepts in front of our customers to better understand what is important to them,” Sonos told The Verge.

Sonos acquired Snips, an artificial intelligence voice-platform company in 2019.

The survey of the potential voice assistant highlighted compatibility with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa device but did not mention Google Assistant.

A new device could distance Sonos from working with Google even further after their very public falling out that is now in a legal battle.

Last week, Sonos reported third quarter revenue of $378.7 million, up 52% year-over-year. The total beat a street estimate of $313.6 million.

Third quarter earnings per share were 27 cents versus a loss of 11 cents in the previous year’s period.

Sonos raised its full year guidance to a range of $1.695 billion to $1.71 billion in revenue and said it is ahead of long-term fiscal 2024 targets.

Price Action: Shares of Sonos were up 12% to $42.60 in after-hours trading Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SONO)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Understanding Sonos's Unusual Options Activity
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amazon Alexa Google Voice Assistant smart speakers voice assistantNews Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com