eBay And AMD Lead The QQQ Friday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 13, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
U.S. indices traded flat for much of Friday’s session as concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to cause market uncertainty.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.35% to $368.82
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.05% to $355.39
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.2% to $445.92 

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) were among the top gainers for the QQQ.

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) and Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) were among the only losers for the QQQ.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported third-quarter earnings and analysts have shared their thoughts and updated guidance… Read More

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) printed an abysmal second-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The e-commerce company reported revenue of $656 million, far below the Street estimate of $723 million, and a massive net loss of $111 million compared to $11 million the year prior… Read More

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) was featured as the call of the day Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."... Read More

