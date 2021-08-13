 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TikTok Fever Catches On An Unusual Player After Facebook, Snap
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 3:45pm   Comments
Share:
TikTok Fever Catches On An Unusual Player After Facebook, Snap
  • Discussion-based forum Reddit has joined the social media players from the likes of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) in emulating ByteDance owned TikTok’s features to popularise short-form videos, TechCrunch reports.
  • According to Reddit, most Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS users should have a button on their app directly to the right of the search bar to show a stream of videos in a TikTok-like configuration. 
  • Users can upvote, comment, or share the video showing the poster uploader and the subreddit. Like TikTok, users can swipe up to see another video, feeding content from the user subscribed subreddits to and related ones. 
  • In December 2020, Reddit acquired Dubsmash, a TikTok competitor, for undisclosed terms.
  • Reddit currently attracts 50 million daily active visitors and hosts 100,000 active subreddits.
  • The Verge reported that Reddit’s valuation crossed $10 billion after raising an additional $410 million in funding, further cementing its listing aspirations. 
  • Reddit community r/WallStreetBets’ members drove a surge in stocks of several companies like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) in what they describe as a fight against short sellers.
  • Photo by S K from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Facebook, Amazon Seek FCC Approval For Undersea Data Cable After Google: Reuters
Facebook Ramps Up Privacy Quotient In Latest Move: Find How?
Unusual Facebook's Option Activity Spotted
TikTok Bows Down To Teen Privacy After Facebook, Apple, Google
Apple Faces Internal Backlash Over iPhone Child Sexual Abuse Content Scanning Feature: Report
UK Antitrust Law Could Jeopardize Facebook's Giphy Acquisition: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com