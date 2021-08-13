 Skip to main content

53 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares climbed 30.9% to $0.8270 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales. The company said it continues to experience demand for dental lasers and it sees Q3 revenue to be "significantly above" last year's Q3.
  • CVD Equipment Corporation (NYSE: CVV) jumped 24.4% to $5.10 after the company announced it received a production system order from a major, US-based, electric vehicle battery material manufacturer for approximately $1.7 million.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) climbed 21.5% to $2.7694. PharmaCyte Biotech recently reported closing of $15-million public offering.
  • Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) shares climbed 20.7% to $27.37. JBS Brazil issued a proposal to acquire all outstanding shares not owned by JBS Brazil for $26.50 per share in cash.
  • AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) surged 19.4% to $18.14 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV) jumped 18.7% to $9.66.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) gained 18.1% to $2.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged 17% to $9.29. In March, Support.com announced a planned merger with Bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation Holdings.
  • Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) rose 16.8% to $9.65 following Q2 results.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) gained 16.7% to $5.73 ahead of the company's expected FDA decision on its Biologics License Application for Vicineum, with a target PDUFA date of Aug. 18.
  • Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) jumped 15% to $3.15 following upbeat quarterly sales.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares gained 14.8% to $5.52 after the company reported a strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing Puyuan Technology Co., Ltd. to ‘develop its intelligent sales and customer service systems.’
  • Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) surged 14.7% to $18.72 following strong quarterly sales.
  • NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) rose 13.5% to $3.28. The company recently received registration approval for Painshield from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Admin.
  • Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) gained 13.3% to $9.80 on strong Q2 sales.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares rose 11.9% to $10.82 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter.
  • Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) gained 11.6% to $9.43 following Q2 results.
  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) shares rose 9.3% to $19.10 after reporting its second-quarter financial results.
  • CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) gained 9.2% to $6.50 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) surged 8.4% to $32.38 after reporting strong Q2 results.
  • The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) rose 6.8% to $22.05. The company recently reported Q2 earnings results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
  • Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) gained 5% to $2.1927 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) shares rose 5% to $7.09 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
  • The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) rose 3.3% to $185.13 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company said Disney+ paid subscribers increased to 116 million from 57.5 million in the year-ago period and up from the 103.6 million reported in the second quarter.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) dropped 27.4% to $10.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) fell 27.2% to $3.0199 after the company reported Q2 revenue of $24.96 million, +84% Y/Y, but slightly lower than the consensus of $25.18 million. For FY21, SOC Telemed expects revenue of $90 million - $92 million (prior $97 million - $103 million), versus the consensus of $100 million.
  • Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) shares dipped 26.7% to $5.87 after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.
  • Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) fell 22.8% to $1.90 after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter.
  • Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) fell 22.5% to $26.74 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) dropped 21.3% to $4.2599 after the company announced Friday results for a mid-stage study of its lead candidate. The company also released Q2 results.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 20% to $1.6799. Powerbridge Technologies shares jumped over 65% on Thursday after the company announced it is expanding its blockchain business to engage in cryptocurrency mining.
  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) shares declined 19.3% to $7.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) dipped 19.3% to $3.7838 after reporting a Q2 loss.
  • Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) dropped 18.1% to $3.35 following Q2 results.
  • LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) dipped 17.6% to $7.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) dropped 17.2% to $27.08 following Q2 results.
  • Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RKLY) dipped 16.7% to $12.76.
  • Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) dropped 15.5% to $3.37.
  • Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) fell 14.7% to $17.32 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) dipped 14% to $25.13. The company recently priced its IPO at $17 a share.
  • PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) dropped 13.9% to $6.30 following Q2 results.
  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) shares fell 13.7% to $15.04 after the company reported a wider loss for its second quarter.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) dropped 13.7% to $8.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 13.5% to $0.9429 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) dropped 13.4% to $10.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak sales guidance .
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) declined 13.4% to $3.2550.
  • Digital Brands Group shares recently warned it expects Q3 results will experience similar, although less adverse impacts by factors which affected Q1 and Q2.
  • XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) dropped 12.4% to $6.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) declined 11.5% to $11.96 following quarterly results.
  • Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) fell 11.1% to $16.30 after the company reported Q2 earnings resuts.
  • Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) dropped 10.8% to $8.59 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) declined 10.1% to $7.00 after reporting a Q2 loss.
  • Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) dropped 8.8% to $6.77. The company posted a wider quarterly loss.
  • The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) shares fell 6.4% to $7.56 after the company reported Q2 net loss of $12.4 million, versus $10 million in the same quarter last year. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates..

