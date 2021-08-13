 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Sees Double Digit Upside On ZipRecruiter Following Q2 Earnings Beat
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 2:49pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts Sees Double Digit Upside On ZipRecruiter Following Q2 Earnings Beat
  • Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler raised the price target on ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) to $40 from $36, implying a 37.7% upside, and reaffirmed a Strong Buy.
  • The rating follows the company's robust Q2 results and raised guidance. 
  • ZipRecruiter's Q2 revenue of $183 million beat the analyst consensus of $160.4 million. It raised the FY21 revenue guidance from $580 million - $600 million to $651 million - $665 million above the analyst consensus of $595.3 million.
  • While ZipRecruiter expects 2H to return to a more normal environment, Kessler notes that the company meaningfully raised full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance to reflect the increased employer demand.
  • Barclays raised the price target to $38 from $30, implying a 30.9% upside, and maintained Overweight.
  • Price Action: ZIP shares traded lower by 0.15% at $28.99 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for ZIP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Aug 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy
Jul 2021BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ZIP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZIP)

Analyst Ratings For ZipRecruiter
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
OSSRoth CapitalMaintains8.5
BLBDRoth CapitalMaintains21.0
VTSIRoth CapitalMaintains13.0
AXURoth CapitalMaintains3.7
LEURoth CapitalMaintains27.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com