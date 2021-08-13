Esports Entertainment Signs Exclusive Content Partnership with ESTV EsportsTV For Undisclosed Sum
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) is partnering with ESTV EsportsTV to create gaming content using their Esports Gaming League (EGL) tournament platform. The financial terms of the partnership remain undisclosed.
- ESTV, launched in 2019, provides round-the-clock coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective.
- Esports Entertainment will create multi-platform content based on branded tournaments featuring amateurs and professional sports athletes.
- "ESTV will help us and our professional sports team partners gain additional reach and engage the lucrative millennial demographic," said CEO Grant Johnson.
- Price Action: GMBL shares are trading lower by 0.90% at $9.315 on the last check Friday.
