Esports Entertainment Signs Exclusive Content Partnership with ESTV EsportsTV For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 11:37am   Comments
Esports Entertainment Signs Exclusive Content Partnership with ESTV EsportsTV For Undisclosed Sum
  • Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBLis partnering with ESTV EsportsTV to create gaming content using their Esports Gaming League (EGL) tournament platform. The financial terms of the partnership remain undisclosed.
  • ESTV, launched in 2019, provides round-the-clock coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective.
  • Esports Entertainment will create multi-platform content based on branded tournaments featuring amateurs and professional sports athletes.
  • "ESTV will help us and our professional sports team partners gain additional reach and engage the lucrative millennial demographic," said CEO Grant Johnson.
  • Price Action: GMBL shares are trading lower by 0.90% at $9.315 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

