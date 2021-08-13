Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 137 companies made new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

(NYSE:EXD) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) made the largest move up, trading up 24.07% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

(NYSE:JNJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $176.09 on Friday, moving up 0.32%. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $637.46 on Friday morning, moving up 0.16%.

(NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.62. Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $315.84 Friday. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.

(NYSE:ACN) shares hit a yearly high of $323.77. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares were down 1.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $104.76.

(NYSE:RY) shares broke to $105.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%. Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.60 Friday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GILD) shares were up 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.31 for a change of up 0.38%. Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares set a new 52-week high of $182.78 on Friday, moving up 0.55%.

(NYSE:ABB) shares were up 0.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.66 for a change of up 0.27%. Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) shares broke to $21.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.11%.

(NYSE:AON) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $277.62. TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) stock set a new 52-week high of $152.89 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.1%.

(NYSE:A) shares were up 0.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $158.59 for a change of up 0.01%. Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $48.27. Shares traded up 0.44%.

(NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.18. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session. Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares were up 0.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $135.27 for a change of up 0.55%.

(NYSE:AFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.62. The stock was up 0.22% for the day. SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares broke to $351.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.

(NYSE:NUE) stock set a new 52-week high of $127.34 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%. Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) shares broke to $64.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares broke to $191.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $273.59 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:SYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.98. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $198.54 on Friday morning, moving down 0.03%.

(NYSE:WAT) shares were up 0.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $403.94. Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $131.60.

(NASDAQ:ULTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $374.46 Friday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) shares set a new 52-week high of $175.45 on Friday, moving up 1.21%.

(NASDAQ:ACGL) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.92. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.73 with a daily change of up 0.8%.

(NYSE:EVRG) shares were up 0.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.91 for a change of up 0.49%. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock hit a yearly high price of $198.50. The stock was up 9.19% for the day.

(NYSE:IPG) shares broke to $37.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.25%. Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $57.31 with a daily change of up 1.65%.

(NASDAQ:PCTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $255.76 Friday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day. Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares set a new yearly high of $79.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.

(NYSE:KOF) shares hit a yearly high of $58.00. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session. Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $103.72 with a daily change of up 0.93%.

(NYSE:HUBB) shares hit a yearly high of $206.81. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session. Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $277.25. The stock traded up 3.94% on the session.

(NYSE:CSL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $209.14. Shares traded up 0.58%. Genpact (NYSE:G) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.94 on Friday, moving up 0.35%.

(NYSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.64. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session. Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $139.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.02%.

(NYSE:RXN) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.91 Friday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day. Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.78. The stock was up 20.37% for the day.

(NYSE:WTS) shares were up 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $164.86. Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $72.50. Shares traded up 0.12%.

(NASDAQ:ALKS) shares were down 0.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.02. National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) shares broke to $55.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.

(NASDAQ:SAFM) stock made a new 52-week high of $197.25 Friday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.12 on Friday, moving down 0.06%.

(NYSE:DDS) shares broke to $198.04 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%. Insperity (NYSE:NSP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $105.56 on Friday morning, moving down 0.1%.

(NYSE:MC) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.17 Friday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day. Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) shares broke to $30.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:BRP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares hit $10.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.

(NASDAQ:LAUR) shares hit a yearly high of $16.14. The stock traded up 2.75% on the session. Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares set a new yearly high of $22.19 this morning. The stock was up 6.39% on the session.

(NYSE:RQI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.52 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%. Meredith (NYSE:MDP) shares broke to $46.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.

(NASDAQ:SCR) shares hit $33.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.96%. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.85. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DVAX) shares hit $13.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%. Virtus Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.59 Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NYSE:IDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.63%. Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.06. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SESN) shares set a new yearly high of $5.91 this morning. The stock was up 12.78% on the session. Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.82 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

(NYSE:RYI) shares were up 1.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.65. Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.34%.

(NYSE:SPLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.66 Friday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day. Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.05 with a daily change of up 0.14%.

(NYSE:DIAX) shares hit a yearly high of $17.79. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session. Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares hit $9.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.42%.

(NYSE:RVI) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.29. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.18. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.

(NASDAQ:XPDI) shares set a new yearly high of $10.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session. Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.83. The stock was up 2.75% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BLFY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.36 Friday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day. Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) shares hit a yearly high of $11.67. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.

(NYSE:MCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.87 Friday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) shares broke to $13.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%.

(NASDAQ:SPRT) shares broke to $10.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 24.07%. Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.56 Friday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CFFI) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.11 on Friday, moving up 0.02%. Voya Global Advantage (NYSE:IGA) shares hit $10.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.

(AMEX:HNW) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.59. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:EXD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.15 with a daily change of up 0.67%.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.