Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday morning, 94 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

(NASDAQ:EYEG). Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 25.27% to reach a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) shares made a new 52-week low of $205.12 on Friday. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OTLY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.78. The stock was down 0.94% on the session. Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.11. Shares traded down 0.63%.

(NASDAQ:ERIE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $173.09 on Friday morning, moving up 0.6%. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) stock hit $11.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.42%.

(NASDAQ:MLCO) stock drifted down 3.37% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.32. Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $41.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.96%.

(NYSE:ATHM) shares made a new 52-week low of $39.59 on Friday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day. Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares made a new 52-week low of $41.80 on Friday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.

(NYSE:QTWO) shares were down 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $80.00. 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Friday morning, moving down 4.04%.

(NASDAQ:ARNA) stock hit a yearly low of $49.21. The stock was down 0.22% for the day. HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) shares were down 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.04.

(NYSE:SLQT) stock hit a yearly low of $13.73. The stock was down 0.14% for the day. InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.28 on Friday, moving down 1.07%.

(NYSE:OCFT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.67. The stock was down 2.29% on the session. Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) shares set a new yearly low of $7.33 this morning. The stock was down 5.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DCPH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $28.26. Shares traded down 1.12%. MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.07 on Friday, moving down 0.15%.

(NASDAQ:LTCH) shares moved down 8.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.09, drifting down 8.59%. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.38. The stock traded down 5.97%.

(NASDAQ:ROOT) shares were down 3.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.25. Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.25. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ZEAL) stock hit $26.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.39%. View (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.28 on Friday. The stock was down 8.66% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HRTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $11.10 and moving down 1.41%. Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) shares hit a yearly low of $16.60. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DOYU) shares set a new yearly low of $3.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.74% on the session. Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock drifted down 14.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.12.

(NASDAQ:RIDE) shares hit a yearly low of $5.38. The stock was down 4.36% on the session. ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.80 on Friday, moving down 4.47%.

(NASDAQ:HNST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.05. Shares traded down 25.27%. Ajax (NYSE:AJAX) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.68 on Friday. The stock was down 2.3% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AKRO) shares were down 1.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.66. Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZON) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.69. The stock traded down 0.26%.

(NASDAQ:CMAX) stock drifted down 9.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.53. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.68 on Friday, moving down 1.04%.

(NASDAQ:LVOX) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.79 on Friday. The stock was down 6.87% for the day. Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.36. The stock traded down 0.92%.

(NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.63%. Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.34. The stock traded down 1.37%.

(NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares set a new yearly low of $1.80 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% on the session. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.27. The stock traded down 2.16%.

(NYSE:NAT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock was down 1.33% on the session. Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares hit a yearly low of $7.19. The stock was down 7.77% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ALZN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.61 and moving down 3.52%. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.97 and moving down 24.82%.

(NYSE:TACA) shares fell to $9.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.76%. Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.16. Shares traded down 2.64%.

(NASDAQ:CFAC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.17%. CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.69. The stock traded down 5.81%.

(NYSE:CSPR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.41. The stock was down 2.14% on the session. Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) shares moved down 2.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.32, drifting down 2.55%.

(NASDAQ:YJ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 9.65%. Software Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAII) stock drifted down 4.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.97.

(NASDAQ:TLIS) shares set a new yearly low of $7.30 this morning. The stock was down 7.62% on the session. Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.74 on Friday morning, moving down 1.36%.

(NASDAQ:BDSX) stock drifted down 9.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.76. BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.03 and moving down 5.63%.

(NASDAQ:MNOV) shares were down 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.39. Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) shares fell to $4.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.29%.

(NASDAQ:EJH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.08 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.44%. BlackRock 2022 Global (NYSE:BGIO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 16.51%.

(NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.81. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.60. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PROG) shares were down 6.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.51. Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.75. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FRLN) stock hit $3.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.41%. Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.40. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NEPT) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Friday. The stock was down 3.28% for the day. MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) shares fell to $3.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.65%.

(NASDAQ:CPOP) stock drifted down 4.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.21. Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.53 and moving down 10.35%.

(NASDAQ:GANX) shares set a new yearly low of $7.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.13% on the session. Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) shares hit a yearly low of $2.58. The stock was down 1.24% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ENSC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.21%. Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) shares fell to $3.39 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.03%.

(NASDAQ:SLNO) shares moved down 0.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.88, drifting down 0.74%. Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock hit a yearly low of $1.72. The stock was down 3.75% for the day.

(AMEX:PLX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.43 this morning. The stock was down 2.14% on the session. TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 4.56% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DMAC) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.10 on Friday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day. RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock hit a yearly low of $0.97. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.

(NASDAQ:UTME) shares hit a yearly low of $6.47. The stock was down 0.44% on the session. Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Friday morning, moving down 1.6%.

(NASDAQ:ARDS) stock drifted down 2.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.82. Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares moved down 1.23% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.84, drifting down 1.23%.

(NASDAQ:TLGT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Friday, moving down 1.26%. Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.11 and moving down 0.92%.

(NASDAQ:BHAT) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Friday. The stock was down 1.13% for the day. Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.31.

(NASDAQ:MRM) shares fell to $6.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.33%. BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 2.26%.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.