 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Snap

The Trade: Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel disposed a total of 312113 shares at an average price of $80.10. The insider received $25,000,344.93 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Snap, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance.

What Snap Does: Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Virgin Galactic

The Trade: Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) 10% owner Virgin Investments Ltd, Virgin Group Investments Llc, Corvina Holdings Ltd, Virgin Group Holdings Ltd, Richard Sir Branson sold a total of 10473766 shares at an average price of $28.79. The insider received $299,867,918.90 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Morgan Stanley, on Wednesday, downgraded Virgin Galactic from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $25 price target.

What Virgin Galactic Does: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is a United States-based vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals & researchers, and it also manufactures advanced air and space vehicles.

Twitter

The Trade: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal sold a total of 7000 shares at an average price of $67.15. The insider received $470,050.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Twitter, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance.

What Twitter Does: Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text (a maximum of 280 characters), image, and video content.

Procter & Gamble

The Trade: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Director Nelson Peltz sold a total of 315295 shares at an average price of $142.15. The insider received $44,819,783.31 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Procter & Gamble, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

What Procter & Gamble Does: Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $70 billion in annual sales.

T-Mobile US

The Trade: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) President and CEO Michael Sievert sold a total of 40000 shares at an average price of $142.97. The insider received $5,718,800.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: T-Mobile’s subsidiary T-Mobile USA, Inc, recently, agreed to sell $1.3 billion 3.4% Senior Secured Notes due 2052 and $700 million 3.6% Senior Secured Notes due 2060 in a private institutional offering.

What T-Mobile US Does: Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, creating T-Mobile US. Following the merger, the firm provided nationwide service in major markets but spottier coverage elsewhere.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PG + SNAP)

UK Antitrust Law Could Jeopardize Facebook's Giphy Acquisition: Report
7 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Analyzing Procter & Gamble's Unusual Options Activity
Using Enterprise-Augmented Reality Solutions to Solve Post-Pandemic Challenges
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider SellingNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com