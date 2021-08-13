 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 9:47am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

  1. Braskem (NYSE:BAK) - P/E: 4.73
  2. Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) - P/E: 6.65
  3. Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX:CMCL) - P/E: 8.61
  4. Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) - P/E: 3.69
  5. Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) - P/E: 9.14

Braskem saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.57 in Q1 to 2.35 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.77%, which has increased by 2.39% from 5.38% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Nexa Resources experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.17 in Q1 and is now 0.82. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.62%, which has decreased by 1.75% from last quarter's yield of 4.37%.

Caledonia Mining Corp saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.52 in Q1 to 0.63 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.36%, which has increased by 1.0% from last quarter's yield of 3.36%.

This quarter, Equinox Gold experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.02 in Q1 and is now 0.01. Equinox Gold does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Mosaic has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.17, which has increased by 105.26% compared to Q1, which was 0.57. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.85%, which has decreased by 0.03% from 0.88% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

