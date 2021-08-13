 Skip to main content

Dada Nexus Partners With Sephora China For Cosmetics Products Delivery
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 8:29am   Comments
  • Dada Nexus Ltd's (NASDAQ: DADAJD Daojia (JDDJ) is partnering with Sephora China, a beauty retailer under LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTC: LVMHF), to provide consumers with convenient one-hour shopping services. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The move will expand JDDJ's reach beyond grocery to provide consumers with beauty products.
  • When consumers order through the JDDJ application, beauty products will be delivered from the nearest Sephora store within one hour by Dada Now's riders.
  • As of now, over 70 Sephora stores in China have launched on the JDDJ platform.
  • Dada Nexus will integrate all Sephora stores in China both on JDDJ and JD.com by the end of 2021.
  • Price Action: DADA shares are trading lower by 2.81% at $21.41 in premarket on the last check Friday.

