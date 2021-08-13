Dada Nexus Partners With Sephora China For Cosmetics Products Delivery
- Dada Nexus Ltd's (NASDAQ: DADA) JD Daojia (JDDJ) is partnering with Sephora China, a beauty retailer under LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTC: LVMHF), to provide consumers with convenient one-hour shopping services. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The move will expand JDDJ's reach beyond grocery to provide consumers with beauty products.
- When consumers order through the JDDJ application, beauty products will be delivered from the nearest Sephora store within one hour by Dada Now's riders.
- As of now, over 70 Sephora stores in China have launched on the JDDJ platform.
- Dada Nexus will integrate all Sephora stores in China both on JDDJ and JD.com by the end of 2021.
- Price Action: DADA shares are trading lower by 2.81% at $21.41 in premarket on the last check Friday.
