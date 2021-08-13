Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on import and export prices for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Import and export prices have been increasing in the recent period. Analysts expect import prices rising a monthly 0.6% in July following a 1.0% increase in June. Export prices are likely to rise 0.8% following a 1.2% increase in the prior month.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment surprisingly moved lower in July. However, analysts expect the sentiment index rising slightly to 81.4 in August from 81.2 in July.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
