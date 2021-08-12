SideStream Presents a New and Innovative Way for Charities to Facilitate Events and for Celebrities to Engage with Fans

Source: POPSUGAR

SideStream is the latest innovation to hit the movie streaming market, delivering a platform that allows influencers of all sizes to monetize their followings by hosting live-streaming movie events. It simultaneously opens new opportunities for studios to drive revenue from their vast libraries, invigorates classic titles, and gives users an exclusive experience where they can interact directly with creators as they watch popular films together.

SideStream is the first platform of its kind to offer extensive co-viewing opportunities, ad-free and completely uninterrupted, as well as a revenue-sharing model that encourages promotion and incentivizes usage on a wide scale.

SideStream was founded by Neal Tiles and Kevin Pereira, entertainment industry veterans who noticed the potential for growth in this young landscape. Looking to bring some much-needed innovation to the industry, the pair saw an opportunity for SideStream to become the go-to destination for influencers, filmmakers and everyday movie fans to further engage with their audiences through legal live streaming parties of films ranging from modern box office hits to classic favorites and independent features.

The result is a virtual movie theater that combines popular aspects of social media and live streaming, bringing communities closer together in both private and public viewing parties.

SideStream is an invaluable resource of monetization for studios and content creators, alike. In addition to providing increased monetization opportunities for these creators, SideStream opens up exciting new avenues for charity organizations to conduct virtual benefit events, tributes, and fundraisers, which have recently become popular ways for celebrities to engage with the public in a simple and safe manner. Though SideStream is predominantly focused on viewing parties for various social communities, the site is an ideal online venue for virtual fundraisers of all kinds and plans to continue expanding its offerings within this realm.

SideStream as a Turn-Key Way to Raise Funds for Charities and Nonprofits

Through SideStream, content creators and influencers can quickly and easily launch fundraising campaigns and direct their revenue toward their favorite charities. Serving as a mediator, SideStream helps to secure donations and send them to the organization of choice.

However, SideSteam’s fundraising capabilities aren’t limited to creators and influencers. Nonprofits and charity organizations can also create their own signature events, as well, offering a fun and interactive way for people to support their favorite causes and providing the perfect complement to the growing focus on interactive pop-culture fundraising events.

It’s no secret that live script readings where beloved casts, all-star guests and more reunite to bring hit films and fan-favorite episodes to life, have soared in popularity. These types of events have been successful in not only engaging fans but also raising funds and awareness for a number of organizations. Consider some recent examples:

George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wylie, Anthony Edwards and more participated in an “ER” TV show reunion benefiting Waterkeeper Alliance.

“The Goonies” stars including Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Sean Astin reunited for a pair of special virtual events — the first event aired as an episode of Reunited Apart with Josh Gad, which has over three million YouTube views, while the second event benefited No Kid Hungry and raised over $100K.

“Community” TV stars including Joel McHale, Donald Glover and Gillian Jacobs participated in a table reading benefiting COVID relief efforts.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey and many others joined together for a virtual table read of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” benefiting Sean Penn’s CORE and REFORM Alliance.

The Wisconsin Democrats hosted events with casts of “The Princess Bride,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and “Super Bad.”



The undeniable response to each of these events represents new and impactful fundraising opportunities for countless philanthropic causes, charitable foundations and organizations that benefit communities in need.

SideStream Represents a New Way for Celebrities to Engage with Fans

Celebrities are constantly being requested to live-tweet alongside televised premieres and other events. SideStream ramps up engagement even further — revolutionizing the concept by giving celebrities a physical on-screen presence as they speak directly to their audience and granting fans a unique opportunity to watch along and interact with their favorite stars in real-time.

Based on the communal aspect of its business plan, SideStream has allowed the public to invest in its platform over the past several weeks through a regulated crowdfunding campaign--achieving over 300 individual investors, thus far. This offering closes 8/17/21. To learn more about how to invest in the SideStream vision, click here.

