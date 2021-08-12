 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson Controls, Apollo Infrastructure Partner To Provide Energy Efficiency Services
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
Johnson Controls, Apollo Infrastructure Partner To Provide Energy Efficiency Services
  • Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) and funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) have entered a strategic partnership to provide sustainability and energy efficiency services. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The new venture intends to provide customers across the U.S. and Canada with performance-based energy efficiency and smart buildings services at no upfront costs and predictable monthly fees.
  • The venture targets a range of efficiency offerings for schools, campuses, data centers, healthcare facilities, and commercial and industry facilities, as customers strive for environmental standards to combat climate change and reach carbon neutrality goals.
  • The sustainability services will leverage Johnson Controls' experience in energy efficiency performance contracting, along with its OpenBlue smart buildings technology and services.
  • Apollo uses its infrastructure expertise and fund capital to offer customers solutions to meet energy savings and decarbonization objectives.
  • Price Action: JCI shares are trading lower by 0.29% at $72.82 and APO lower by 0.91% at $58.79 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APO + JCI)

Analyzing Apollo Global Management's Unusual Options Activity
Johnson Controls Clocks In-line Q3 Earnings; Raises F21 EPS Outlook
Analyzing Johnson Controls Intl's Unusual Options Activity
Johnson Controls Intl: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Apollo Global Management
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com