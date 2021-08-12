 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Thursday's morning session saw 119 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 13.61% to reach its new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.11. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.64 on Thursday, moving up 0.3%.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $779.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $418.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.
  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $107.22 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.79%.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares were up 0.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.19 for a change of up 0.72%.
  • Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $181.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares were up 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $176.97 for a change of up 0.86%.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares were up 0.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $152.03 for a change of up 0.08%.
  • Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.69 Thursday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $274.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares hit a yearly high of $201.15. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares were up 0.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.22.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $152.35 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares set a new yearly high of $8.61 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $233.18 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.03%.
  • American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.58 on Thursday, moving down 0.2%.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares were up 0.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $134.42.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $124.47. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a yearly high of $279.95. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.
  • HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $669.45. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares were up 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.67 for a change of up 0.23%.
  • United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares set a new yearly high of $364.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $130.79.
  • Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $427.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.93%.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $372.22. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $139.43 with a daily change of up 0.48%.
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares hit $74.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) shares hit a yearly high of $744.55. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $268.46. Shares traded up 1.68%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares set a new yearly high of $37.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares hit a yearly high of $71.82. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
  • Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) shares set a new yearly high of $83.93 this morning. The stock was up 13.61% on the session.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.95. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.45 on Thursday, moving down 0.92%.
  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares hit $79.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $663.98. The stock traded down 0.36% on the session.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares set a new yearly high of $102.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
  • Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares broke to $205.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.
  • Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares were up 0.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.14 for a change of up 0.77%.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares were up 0.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $207.72 for a change of up 0.57%.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares were up 1.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.71 for a change of up 1.4%.
  • Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $165.45. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares set a new yearly high of $60.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.02 Thursday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares were down 0.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.80.
  • Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) shares hit a yearly high of $43.45. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $97.72.
  • Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.38 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.62%.
  • OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $36.72 with a daily change of up 2.13%.
  • Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $253.00. Shares traded up 1.48%.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $155.80. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
  • CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $141.63. Shares traded up 0.07%.
  • Crane (NYSE:CR) stock made a new 52-week high of $103.97 Thursday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $116.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
  • WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $119.92 on Thursday, moving up 0.39%.
  • Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) shares hit a yearly high of $90.00. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
  • Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.16%.
  • Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) shares broke to $103.73 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
  • Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) shares hit a yearly high of $113.83. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.
  • American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares hit a yearly high of $193.81. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.64.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.55. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
  • Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) shares were up 0.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $71.57.
  • Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $123.33 with a daily change of up 0.55%.
  • Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares were down 0.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.40 for a change of down 0.07%.
  • Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $97.99 Thursday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.01%.
  • Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) stock set a new 52-week high of $196.16 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.87%.
  • Insperity (NYSE:NSP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $104.11. Shares traded up 0.15%.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $120.98 with a daily change of up 0.06%.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $135.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.47%.
  • TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $41.00 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
  • Moelis & (NYSE:MC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.73. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.05 Thursday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.28. Shares traded up 0.45%.
  • ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) shares were up 1.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.50.
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $146.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.06%.
  • Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $32.49 with a daily change of down 0.46%.
  • Belden (NYSE:BDC) shares broke to $56.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.
  • Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $261.28 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.52%.
  • GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.48%.
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.09.
  • Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.25.
  • Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares were down 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $89.34.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares were up 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.69 for a change of up 0.33%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares were up 0.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $101.21.
  • Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares broke to $44.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.
  • Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.82 Thursday. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.
  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares were up 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.71.
  • Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares set a new yearly high of $5.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.84% on the session.
  • Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $88.63. The stock traded down 2.35% on the session.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.75. The stock traded down 0.32% on the session.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.18 with a daily change of up 0.55%.
  • Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares broke to $19.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.29%.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.97. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
  • Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.45 on Thursday, moving down 0.13%.
  • Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) shares were up 1.44% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.29 for a change of up 1.44%.
  • TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares hit $14.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.41 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.54%.
  • CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares were down 0.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.64.
  • Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.00. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
  • Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.71. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.
  • MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares hit $22.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.48%.
  • Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares hit $66.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.
  • Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.11. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.43. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.
  • Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) shares broke to $24.26 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
  • Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) shares broke to $14.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.
  • Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares broke to $10.52 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.38%.
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares broke to $8.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%.
  • Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) shares hit $34.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.37%.
  • Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%.
  • Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.
  • Special Opportunities (NYSE:SPE) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.88 Thursday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
  • Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX:HNW) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.53.
  • Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) shares hit $2.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.
  • AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) shares set a new yearly high of $10.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares hit a yearly high of $16.41. The stock traded up 13.07% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

 

Related Articles (ZIP + XYL)

Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Xylem Stock Trades Higher After Beating Q2 Earnings; Raises FY21 Revenue Outlook
Xylem: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com