A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) - P/E: 8.57 Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) - P/E: 9.71 Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) - P/E: 9.81 HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) - P/E: 8.8 Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) - P/E: 9.4

Most recently, Employers Holdings reported earnings per share at 0.41, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.51. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.41%, which has decreased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 2.49%.

Alerus Financial's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.66, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.86. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.21%, which has decreased by 0.03% from last quarter's yield of 2.24%.

Bank7's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.67, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.56. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.49%, which has increased by 0.13% from 2.36% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, HBT Financial experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.51 in Q1 and is now 0.52. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.54%, which has increased by 0.17% from 3.37% last quarter.

Mercantile Bank saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.87 in Q1 to 1.12 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.12%, which has increased by 0.52% from 3.6% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.