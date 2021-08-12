Builders FirstSource Plans $1B Stock Buyback
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) has authorized a share repurchase plan of up to $1 billion of its common stock.
- As of August 11, 2021, the company had ~$417 million cash on hand, consistent with recent guidance of $1.4 billion - $1.6 billion of free cash flow in 2021.
- Price Action: BLDR shares are trading higher by 3.50% at $52.00 during the premarket session on Thursday.
