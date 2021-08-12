30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) shares rose 40.9% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) rose 30.3% to $22.52 in pre-market trading. Desktop Metal announced plans to buy ExOne for a total consideration of $25.50 per share. ExOne also released Q2 results.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) rose 25.5% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported FDA acceptance of its IND application for XeriSol levothyroxine for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 21% to $3.92 in pre-market trading after dipping around 18% on Wednesday.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) rose 16.1% to $2.31 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) rose 16% to $16.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company sold 3,481 homes in the second quarter, up 41% from the first quarter.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMS) shares rose 13.2% to $8.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 2021 revenue guidance.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares rose 12.1% to $9.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and issued Sstrong FY21 sales guidance.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 11.6% to $38.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 10.1% to $14.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and also raised guidance.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares rose 9% to $13.83 in pre-market trading after surging 18% on Wednesday. The company makes respiratory products and emergency medical care products and has attracted investor attention as COVID-19 concerns grow.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) rose 7.5% to $3.03 in pre-market trading. Grom Social Enterprises will be presenting at the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit on Wednesday August 18, 2021.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) rose 6.6% to $5.95 in pre-market trading as the electric vehicle startup said it is on track to begin limited production by the end of September and is in talks with multiple partners that could lead to additional capital infusion. Lordstown posted a $108 million loss in the second quarter ended June 30, and ended the quarter with $366 million in cash.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) rose 6.1% to $4.84 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) rose 5.9% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower quarterly loss.
Losers
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) shares fell 29.4% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares fell 26% to $9.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
- Lifestance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) fell 20.8% to $17.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) fell 14.1% to $0.4839 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its second quarter.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BEKE) fell 10.7% to $17.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) shares fell 9.7% to $15.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 9.3% to $1.47 in pre-market trading. CohBar shares jumped over 25% on Wednesday after the company reported results from the Phase 1a/1b study of CB4211 under development for NASH and obesity met its primary endpoint.
- Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) fell 8.3% to $9.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.
- Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) fell 7.4% to $79.74 in pre-market trading. Rio Tinto, last month, reported strong results from the first half of 2021.
- Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) shares fell 7.2% to $34.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) fell 6% to $12.60 in pre-market trading after jumping over 33% on Wednesday.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares fell 6% to $4.59 in pre-market trading. Good Times Restaurants shares gained over 8% on Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 39.4% year-on-year, to $33.95 million.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) fell 5.7% to $17.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $600 million green convertible notes offering.
- Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) fell 5.6% to $14.70 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider Q2 loss.
- Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) fell 5.3% to $11.38 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q2 loss.
