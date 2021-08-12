66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) shares jumped 50.5% to close at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $11 per share.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) surged 47.1% to settle at $5.28 after the company announced a deal with Sorrento Therapeutics for the company's lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) climbed 46.4% to settle at $24.99 after declining 15% on Tuesday.
- Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) jumped 33.6% to close at $13.40.
- Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCS) jumped 33% to close at $70.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued sales guidance. Raymond James maintained Doximity with an Outperform and raised the price target from $60 to $62.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) gained 29.8% to settle at $20.63 on post-IPO volatility.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) surged 26.2% to close at $171.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance. The company also raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares gained 25.6% to close at $1.62 after the company reported results from the Phase 1a/1b study of CB4211 under development for NASH and obesity met its primary endpoint. The company also released Q2 results.
- TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) rose 22.1% to settle at $39.40 following strong quarterly sales.
- CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) gained 18.2% to close at $12.26 following Q2 results.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares gained 18.1% to settle at $12.69. The company makes respiratory products and emergency medical care products and has attracted investor attention as COVID-19 concerns grow.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) jumped 16.3% to close at $6.91 after the company posted Q2 results and raised forecast.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) jumped 16.1% to close at $6.06 after climbing around 25% on Tuesday.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) gained 15.8% to settle at $21.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings results.
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) climbed 15.6% to close at $12.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) surged 14.7% to close at $27.76. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $17 a share.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) gained 14.5% to settle at $4.03 folloiwng upbeat Q2 results.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) jumped 14.2% to close at $8.68 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) gained 13.6% to settle at $6.61.
- Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) rose 13.3% to close at $121.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidanceabove estimates. The company also raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates and announced a deal to buy Parsec.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) gained 12.4% to close at $7.06.
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) rose 12.4% to settle at $9.55 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) surged 12.3% to close at $4.8050.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) jumped 11.9% to settle at $8.20 after reporting a profit for the second quarter.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) shares gained 11.1% to close at $31.82 after the company reported stronger-than-expected sales for its second quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 681,271 subscribers, adding over 91,000 net new users in the second quarter. FuboTV said it expects Q3 revenue to come in a range of $140 million to $144 million, ahead of Street estimates of $126.9 million. The company sees subscribers hitting a range of 810,000 to 820,000 at the end of the third quarter.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) gained 10.9% to close at $5.08 after reporting Q2 results.
- McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) jumped 9.9% to close at $31.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued strong net sales guidance.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) gained 8.6% to close at $19.12. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals announced preliminary findings from the single ascending dose (SAD) portion of Phase 1 study evaluating CRN04894 for conditions of ACTH excess, including Cushing's disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) gained 8.4% to close at $4.88 after the company reported a sharp rise in Q3 earnings and sales. The company also said it projects to commence a tender offer for up to 1.413 million common shares at $4.60 per share.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) gained 7.6% to close at $20.20 after the stock saw positive analyst coverage following the company's better-than-expected financial results and announcement that its Phase 1 study of FTX-6058 for sickle cell disease showed proof of mechanism and proof of biology. Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $34 price target.
- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) gained 7.1% to close at $38.93 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares tumbled 48.5% to close at $9.85 on Wednesday after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded HyreCar from Buy to Neutral.
- ON24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) fell 31% to settle at $22.31 after the company reported Q2 results and issued weak FY21 guidance. JP Morgan and Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock.
- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) declined 28.9% to close at $8.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and cut FY21 net sales guidance.
- Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) fell 26.3% to close at $7.25 following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) shares declined 24.6% to close at $24.36 after the company reported a drop in Q2 earnings. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance approaching $1.3 billion, versus the $1.38 billion estimate.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) fell 18.6% to close at $4.07 after reporting Q2 results.
- FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) declined 18.5% to close at $10.78.
- HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) fell 18.1% to close at $6.55 following Q2 results.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) dropped 17.8% to settle at $23.26.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 17.8% to close at $3.24.
- Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) dropped 17.1% to settle at $11.27 after the company swung to a Q4 loss. TD Securities downgraded Absolute Software from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $22to $15.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) fell 17.1% to close at $27.36 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) shares declined 17% to settle at $215.49 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) fell 16.9% to settle at $4.04. Aterian recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) dropped 16.8% to close at $20.60 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) fell 16.6% to settle at $18.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) declined 15.6% to close at $385.33. Moderna recently signed a memorandum of understanding, a non-legally binding agreement with the Canadian government to build a state-of-the-art messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine manufacturing facility.
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) fell 15.6% to settle at $4.82. Morgan Stanley downgraded Imara from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $33 to $12.
- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) shares dropped 15.5% to close at $75.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- PetVivo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETV) fell 14.8% to close at $3.58 after the company reported pricing of public offering and Nasdaq listing.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) fell 13.8% to close at $25.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) declined 13.8% to settle at $359.19. Bryan Garnier upgraded BioNTech from Neutral to Buy and announced a $451 price target.
- Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) dropped 13.7% to close at $22.15 following a wider quarterly loss..
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) fell 13.4% to settle at $15.29 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak Q3 forecast.
- Largo Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGO) dipped 13.3% to close at $14.56.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) fell 12.9% to close at $38.71 following Q1 results.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) dropped 12.9% to settle at $6.68. ProPhase Labs acquired privately-held Nebula Genomics for approximately $14.6 million in a combination of stock and cash.
- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL) shares fell 12.7% to close at $6.60. Achilles Therapeutics shares surged 22% on Tuesday following Q2 results.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 12.7% to settle at $27.36 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $25 price target.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) fell 12.6% to close at $42.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. The company also reported it now expects FY21 adjusted EPS guidance towards the lower end of its range of $2.50 to $2.70, versus the $2.59 estimate.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) dipped 10.5% to settle at $27.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from Buy to Neutral.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) fell 9.5% to close at $39.65 following weak quarterly results.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) fell 8.6% to close at $8.53 after the company reported Q2 results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) slipped 7% to close at $5.60. after the company reported Q2 results and issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) fell 6.3% to close at $10.02 following Q2 results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas