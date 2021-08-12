 Skip to main content

Rocky Brands Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10.7%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 6:13am   Comments
Rocky Brands Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10.7%
  • Rocky Brands Inc's (NASDAQ: RCKY) board of directors has approved an increase in quarterly dividend by $0.015 to $0.155 from the prior rate of $0.14 per share. The amount represents a 10.7% hike in the quarterly dividend.
  • The increased dividend will be paid on September 16, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 2, 2021.
  • On August 3, Rocky Brands reported its second-quarter FY21 results, with both revenue and EPS topping estimates.
  • Price Action: RCKY shares closed lower by 1.71% at $50.54 on Wednesday.

