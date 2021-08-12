Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 378,000 for the August 7 week from 385,000 in the prior week.
- The Producer Price Index for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices have been surpassing expectations in the recent period, with analysts expecting the headline prices rising 0.6% on a monthly basis in July versus a 1% rise in the previous month.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
