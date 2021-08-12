 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Netflix, Draftkings, Docusign, Twitter, Etsy — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold Wednesday

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 5:31am   Comments
Share:
Netflix, Draftkings, Docusign, Twitter, Etsy — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold Wednesday

One of Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest's key exchange traded funds on Wednesday nearly trimmed all of its exposure to Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) as it sold 1,627 shares, estimated to be worth about $833,674, in the online video streaming service.

Netflix shares closed 0.67% lower at $512.40 on Wednesday.

The New York-based investment management group deployed the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) to sell the shares, which after Wednesday’s trades, owns a total of 192 shares in Netflix.

Ark Invest also owns shares in Netflix via the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX). No other ETF holds any position in Netflix. 

The two ETFs, after Wednesday’s trades, still held 27,546 shares, worth about $14.11 million, in the popular video streaming service. 

See Also: Netflix, Nvidia, DraftKings, Alibaba, Square — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold Tuesday

The popular asset manager also snapped up 91,300 shares - estimated to be worth about $4.76 million - in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG).

DraftKings shares closed 0.38% higher at $52.18 on Wednesday. 

Ark Invest investment owns DraftKings shares via three of its active ETFs — ARKW, the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF) but deployed only ARKF on Wednesday to buy the shares of the sports betting company.

On a consolidated basis, Ark still held 13.8 million shares, worth $722.17 million, in DraftKings, as of Wednesday’s trade. 

The New York-based investment firm also sold 63,862 shares - estimated to be worth about $3.33 million - in DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Shares of DocuSign closed 0.38% lower at $52.18 on Wednesday.

Wood’s firm sold the shares in DocuSign via ARKK and also holds a stake in the company via ARKW. 

The two ETFs held 1.77 million, worth $519.86 million, in DocuSign as of Wednesday.

The investment firm also sold 280,031 shares — estimated to be worth about $18.33 million — in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) via ARKW. 

ARKK too holds a position in the stock.

Twitter shares closed 0.27% lower at $65.46 on Wednesday. 

Together the two ETFs held 12.6 million, worth $825.36, in the Jack Dorsey-led social media company Twitter ahead of Thursday’s trades.

The New York-based investment firm also snapped up 9,700 shares — estimated to be worth about $1.88 million — in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), an e-commerce platform for handmade goods and vintage items, via ARKF.

Etsy shares closed 2.92% higher at $193.96 on Wednesday.

Ark has been piling up shares in Etsy via ARKF and ARKW and has ahead of Thursday's trade, lifted the position in the company to 626,882 shares, worth $121.59 million, in a total of eight trades. 

Some of the other key Ark buys on Wednesday included UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) and sells included Base Inc (OTC: BAINF).

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX + DKNG)

ARK Invest: Cryptocurrencies Now Trade More Volume Than FAANG Stocks
Analyzing DraftKings's Unusual Options Activity
DraftKings Analyst Talks Golden Nugget Deal: 'This Alignment Is A Smart Move'
Netflix, Nvidia, DraftKings, Alibaba, Square — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold Tuesday
Did DIS's Open Theme Parks Bring The Magic Back To Earnings?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ARK Invest Cathie Wood e-commerce social mediaNews Sector ETFs Small Cap ETFs

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com