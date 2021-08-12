 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Takes Digs At Blue Origin, Amazon CEO: Jeff Bezos Would Have Been 'On Pluto' If 'Lobbying And Lawyers' Worked

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 3:35am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Takes Digs At Blue Origin, Amazon CEO: Jeff Bezos Would Have Been 'On Pluto' If 'Lobbying And Lawyers' Worked

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken potshots at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos and his space company Blue Origin.

What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that Bezos would have been on Pluto now if “lobbying and lawyers” were able to influence space missions.

Musk also agreed with another Twitter user, who noted that Blue Origin’s New Glenn launch vehicle would have reached orbit by now if the company had spent time on developing rockets rather than protesting NASA’s decision on a Human Landing System (HLS).

See Also: Billionaire Space Flight Turns Into Space Fight As Elon Musk, Blue Origin CEO Take Potshots At Richard Branson

Why It Matters: It was reported in July that Bezos published an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to secure an HLS contract for his Blue Origin space company like the $2.9 billion contract awarded to SpaceX. Bezos had faulted NASA for giving the award solely to Musk’s company.

The longstanding feud between Musk and Bezos, especially as it relates to their competing rocket companies, is well known. Both the billionaires are in a race to make space travel more affordable.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a private astronaut mission in September.

Bezos became the second high-profile billionaire to travel to space in July. His flight came less than two weeks after Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) founder Sir Richard Branson won the billionaire space race by successfully completing the trip aboard Virgin’s VSS Unity rocket-powered spaceplane.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.3% lower in Wednesday’s trading at $707.82, while Amazon.com shares closed almost 0.9% lower at $3,292.11.

Read Next: Jeff Bezos After Blue Origin Flight Says We Need To Move All Heavy, Polluting Industries To Space

Photo: Courtesy of Blue Origin

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + TSLA)

Elon Musk Fires At Tesla Rival Rivian: Recommend They Get First Plant Working Before Jumping On Second
Nio Confirms Plans To Enter Mass-Market EV Segment Under A Sub-Brand
ARK Invest: Cryptocurrencies Now Trade More Volume Than FAANG Stocks
Fundstrat's Tom Lee Thinks These FAANG Stocks Could Rally 20% Before Year's End
Amazon-Alibaba War Intensifies As US E-Commerce Retailer Ramps Delivery Investments, Strategies
Amazon Air's Big US Hub Opens For Business
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Blue Origin Elon Musk Jeff Bezos space space tourism Space TravelNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com