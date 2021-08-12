 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Confirms Plans To Enter Mass-Market EV Segment Under A Sub-Brand

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 12:20am   Comments
Share:
Nio Confirms Plans To Enter Mass-Market EV Segment Under A Sub-Brand

U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) on Wednesday confirmed plans to foray into the mass market, as per the company’s CEO William Li.

What Happened: Nio will enter the mass market through a new brand, Li told investors during the second quarter post-earnings call. 

The Shanghai, China-based electric vehicle maker told investors that a core team of the new brand has been assembled.

The model will be the lowest priced in NIO's product lineup, Li said.

Nio has been reported to be planning a more affordable sub-brand around the $31,300 price band. The yet-to-be-named sub-brand is expected to operate independently and will have a positioning below Nio.

See Also: Nio Said To Plan A $31,300 EV To Increase Its China Market Share Under Separate Brand

Nio's current line of vehicles is focused at the high-end of the market and priced no less than RMB 358,000 (USD $56,000) unless customers choose to opt for a battery-as-a-service subscription and pay an additional monthly fee.  

Nio is also reportedly working on a new high-end product that is scheduled to be launched next year, code-named Gemini.

Why It Matters: The lure of mass-market is not new for automakers as it helps bring scale and Nio has in the past few years tried different approaches to make that foray through joint ventures and investments with GAC and Changan. 

See Also: Nio Q2 Earnings Results Top Estimates, EV Maker To Deliver 3 New Vehicles In 2022

Nio had earlier this year in an earnings call revealed that the stake in those partnerships is now down to 5% from over 40% earlier, giving the EV maker more flexibility and possibilities to try different approaches to enter the mass market.

"We are actively looking at ways to enter the mass market more aggressively, which is a long-term strategy for us," Li had then said.  

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival had in April said electric vehicle brands that gain market share by “constantly lowering” prices will only hurt their own brand image.

Price Action: Nio shares closed 0.59% lower at $43.97 on Wednesday and were up 1.11% in the extended hours. 

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Nio

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Nio Q2 Earnings Results Top Estimates, EV Maker To Deliver 3 New Vehicles In 2022
How Will Nio Stock Will React To Q2 Earnings Print? Options Traders Are Mixed
This Investment Management Firm With $149B Portfolio Trimmed Tesla, Apple Stakes In Q2, Added Alibaba And This EV Stock Instead
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Inflation Data In Focus
Cathie Wood Is Aggressively Selling Chinese Stocks Like JD, Pinduoduo But Still Keeping An 'Open Mind'
5 Stocks To Watch For August 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com