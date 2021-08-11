Gaucho Holdings Invests in Provincial Luxury Experiences in Bid to Lead Argentina's Post-COVID Tourism Boom

Image Provided by Algodon Hotels

As Argentina loosened travel restrictions this July, the top tourist destination in South America is preparing for an influx of pandemic-weary tourists in search of affordable luxury escapes. While newcomers to the country’s hospitality market are largely concentrated in the nation’s capital, provincial tourism to more relaxed retreats outside Buenos Aires is seeing the biggest uptick in Argentina’s post-pandemic recovery.

U.S.-based luxury goods and hospitality company, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO), which has spent the past decade developing a diverse portfolio of luxury brands across fine wine, real estate and hospitality is already established in this key growth area of Argentina’s tourism market and is rapidly scaling to corner even more of this post-pandemic tourism boom.

Award-Winning Restaurant Beats Pandemic Slowdown

Even before Argentina reopened to travelers, Gaucho Holdings’ luxury vineyard resort was drawing a steady flow of guests at its fine-dining restaurant, Chez Gaston. Executive Chef Gaston Langlois’s incredible talent and use of estate-grown ingredients helped the restaurant earn the 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award.

The award recognizes businesses that are among the top rated 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor each year, and earning the award amid a global pandemic is a testament to both the restaurant’s quality as well as its resilience. With nearly all of its ingredients sourced directly from the estate or the local suppliers, the restaurant was already largely self-sustainable when global supply chain disruptions spurred by pandemic-related export restrictions left many other restaurants scrambling to find alternative supplies.

Gaucho Holdings Upgrades Luxury Vineyard Resort in Mendoza

Many major hospitality players are looking to build new hotels in Argentina. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), for example, announced plans for a Sheraton brand hotel in Patagonia by 2022 as well as a W Hotels Worldwide brand hotel in Buenos Aires by 2024.

Meanwhile, Gaucho Holdings is not only already well established in the market, its diversified yet synergistic portfolio makes it much better suited to offer luxury goods and experiences at affordable prices.

Just as Chez Gaston benefited from sourcing ingredients from Gaucho’s expansive over 4,100-acre Algodon Wine Estates, the vineyard and golf resort also benefits from the company’s other holdings including fine wines, luxury leather goods and home goods.

As market trends fluctuate and uncertainty puts other hotel brands at risk of serious revenue shortfalls, Gaucho Holdings’ diverse revenue streams — including travel restriction-proof e-commerce sales of its luxury goods — shore the company against shifting economic pressures.

An estimated $4 to $6 million in revenue from the sale of home lots near the luxury vineyard resort, for example, helped the company complete its final payment on the recent acquisition of additional acreage in the area.

That new acreage and freed-up cash flow will contribute to Gaucho Holdings’ plans to dramatically expand its luxury hospitality offerings in the area with the construction of a boutique hotel and more Algodon-branded luxury residences.

With an established world-class wine and wellness resort, award-winning dining in the heart of picturesque Argentinian wine country, and a uniquely self-sustaining synergistic portfolio of brands, Gaucho Holdings is already positioned to take a generous share of the trend toward luxury retreats that let tourists still wary from the drawn-out pandemic escape crowded cities.