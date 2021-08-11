 Skip to main content

13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 11, 2021 5:54pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Hims &amp; Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 2021 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 adjusted EPS results were higher year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised guidance.
  • Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) shares are trading higher after the company, and Carvana, announced an exclusive partnership to develop integrated auto insurance solutions for Carvana&#39;s online car buying platform. Carvana will invest approximately $126 million in Root.
  • Conifer (NASDAQ: CNFR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Losers

  • Fisker (NYSE: FSR) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $600 million green convertible notes offering.
  • LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

