50 Shades of Freelance

Freelancers compromise about 36% of the entire U.S. workforce. Freelancing opportunities have been growing for several years, but the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, has boosted an influx of young, highly-skilled, first-time freelancers seeking part-time and full-time work.

Now more than ever, the variety of freelancer segments is on the rise. People of all age groups and backgrounds are finding freelance opportunities in a wide range of different fields.

Nevertheless, many of the challenges freelancers face are the same. It can be difficult to navigate taxes, keep track of deductions and stay on top of invoices.

Top Industries for Freelancers

Nowadays, freelancers can be found in nearly every sector of the economy. Independent contractors work in construction, marketing, consulting, accounting, project management, data analysis and many diverse vocations.

We’re shedding light on some of the top industries for freelancers.

E-commerce

While e-commerce has been growing for years, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the boom. E-commerce revenues are projected to hit $5.4 trillion by 2022. Customer service, dropshipping and running an online store are just some of opportunities freelancers capitalize on in this field.

Writing

Freelancers continue to find opportunities in content writing, copywriting, transcribing, search engine optimization (SEO) and other writing-related areas.

Coaching

A freelance coach is any expert in their field that others come to for advice. Freelance coaches can be found giving advice on career development, life goals, organizational skills and many other arenas. They may also teach technical tasks like search engine optimization (SEO), language skills, SAT prep and so on.

Graphic Design

As our economy continues to go digital, businesses are increasingly demanding infographic designers, logo designers, icon designers, web page designers, layout artists, photo editors and other visual content creators.

Administrative

Freelance administrative work is on the rise and slowly replacing the responsibilities of a traditional secretary. Common tasks include training and onboarding, data entry, bookkeeping, customer service, scheduling and managing other projects.

Caretaking

Caretakers no longer need to rely on staffing agencies or hospice homes for work. By going freelance, they have the option to choose their own patients and determine their own hours.

Fashion and Beauty

Fashion stylists, designers, influencers, hairdressers, makeup artists and others are taking advantage of growing opportunities to freelance.

Gig Workers

Gig workers tackle any type of short-term work. Apps like Uber (NYSE: UBER), Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), Uber Eats and TaskRabbit are just some of many platforms where gig workers can find jobs.

Web and Software Development

Web and software developers are in high-demand. Many programmers looking for greater flexibility and autonomy are taking up freelancing.

Legal

Lawyers continue to seek out freelancer opportunities as a way to have more control over their hours and greater work/life balance. Freelance lawyers can work directly with clients or help other attorneys with projects. Paralegals, court reporters, legal assistants, litigation support workers, legal nurse consultants and law students are also taking on freelance jobs.

