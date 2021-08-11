WhatsApp Will Be Able To Migrate Chat History Between Mobile Operating Systems: Report
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) owned WhatsApp's users will be able to migrate their entire chat history between mobile operating systems, TechCrunch reports.
- It transfers chat histories using a physical Lightning to USB-C cable, the Verge reports. It will overwrite any existing backups if one uses it to migrate chat history and back it up.
- The feature will soon be available to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android devices. However, no time frame was announced.
- It will help them transfer their WhatsApp voice notes, photos, and conversations securely between devices when they switch between mobile operating systems.
- The new feature will allow transfers from iOS to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (OTC: SSNLF) new foldable device at first, and subsequently to Samsung devices running Android 10 and up in the coming weeks.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.32% at $359.96 on Wednesday.
- Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
