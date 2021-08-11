 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Energizer Enters Into $75M Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 1:31pm   Comments
Share:
Energizer Enters Into $75M Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
  • Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) has agreed to repurchase $75 million of its common stock in an accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") program with JPMorgan Chase, N.A.
  • The program equates to approximately 1.9 million shares at the closing price on August 10, 2021, representing ~2.6% of Energizer's fully diluted outstanding stock.
  • This repurchase is part of its existing 7.5 million share repurchase authorization approved in November 2020.
  • Energizer will fund the ASR program using available cash on hand and revolver borrowings. It held $207.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Energizer will make an initial payment of $75 million to JPM and receive an initial delivery of ~1.5 million shares. The final settlement of the ASR program will complete before the end of the calendar year 2021.
  • Price Action: ENR shares traded higher by 1.87% at $40.54 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ENR)

This Week's Earnings Repertoire
Energizer Tops Q3 Estimates, To Launch $75M Accelerated Share Repurchase, Lifts FY21 Sales Outlook
Recap: Energizer Holdings Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com