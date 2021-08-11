Energizer Enters Into $75M Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
- Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) has agreed to repurchase $75 million of its common stock in an accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") program with JPMorgan Chase, N.A.
- The program equates to approximately 1.9 million shares at the closing price on August 10, 2021, representing ~2.6% of Energizer's fully diluted outstanding stock.
- This repurchase is part of its existing 7.5 million share repurchase authorization approved in November 2020.
- Energizer will fund the ASR program using available cash on hand and revolver borrowings. It held $207.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Energizer will make an initial payment of $75 million to JPM and receive an initial delivery of ~1.5 million shares. The final settlement of the ASR program will complete before the end of the calendar year 2021.
- Price Action: ENR shares traded higher by 1.87% at $40.54 on the last check Wednesday.
