Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 11:41am   Comments
EZGO Technologies To Co-Manufacture Reverse Trike Vehicles With SilverLight
  • EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) has partnered with SilverLight Electric Vehicle Inc, also known as 808 Renewable Energy Corp (OTC: RNWR), a Florida-based electric reverse-trike vehicle and low-speed electric vehicle manufacturer.
  • The term of the strategic cooperation agreement is ten years and will renew for another ten years. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • EZGO will co-manufacture various frames for gyroplane and electric reverse-trike vehicles designed by SilverLight and handle chassis assembly.
  • Reverse trikes are three-wheeled vehicles, distinguished by their two front wheels and one rear wheel.
  • As per the tri-parties agreement, EZGO will start the trial production phase in late 2021 with a target output of 100 gyroplanes and 2,000 electric reverse trike vehicles by 2022.
  • Price Action: EZGO shares traded lower by 4.76% at $3.20 on the last check Wednesday.

