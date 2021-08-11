EZGO Technologies To Co-Manufacture Reverse Trike Vehicles With SilverLight
- EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) has partnered with SilverLight Electric Vehicle Inc, also known as 808 Renewable Energy Corp (OTC: RNWR), a Florida-based electric reverse-trike vehicle and low-speed electric vehicle manufacturer.
- The term of the strategic cooperation agreement is ten years and will renew for another ten years. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- EZGO will co-manufacture various frames for gyroplane and electric reverse-trike vehicles designed by SilverLight and handle chassis assembly.
- Reverse trikes are three-wheeled vehicles, distinguished by their two front wheels and one rear wheel.
- As per the tri-parties agreement, EZGO will start the trial production phase in late 2021 with a target output of 100 gyroplanes and 2,000 electric reverse trike vehicles by 2022.
- Price Action: EZGO shares traded lower by 4.76% at $3.20 on the last check Wednesday.
