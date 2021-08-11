 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney Cancels Planned Scarlett Johansson Feature 'Tower Of Terror' In Wake Of Salary Dispute Lawsuit: Report
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 11, 2021 10:37am   Comments
Share:
Disney Cancels Planned Scarlett Johansson Feature 'Tower Of Terror' In Wake Of Salary Dispute Lawsuit: Report

The feud between Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson has taken a new twist with the studio reportedly canceling planned projects it previously announced with the two-time Oscar-nominated actress.

What Happened: According to a report on the entertainment site GiantFreakinRobot.com based on information from “one of our trusted and proven inside sources,” Disney has dropped the “Tower of Terror” project that Johansson was scheduled to star in and produce through her These Pictures company.

“Tower of Terror” is based on the popular Disney theme park ride. Collider first reported the project had the greenlight in June, with “Toy Story 4” director Josh Cooley at work on a screenplay. The ride inspired a 1997 made-for-television Disney film with Steve Guttenberg and the studio has trying to develop a theatrical feature since 2015.

Related Link: Did Disney Dis Trump In Hall Of Presidents Placement?

What Else Happened: Besides giving “Tower of Terror” the kibosh, the studio is also closing the door on any potential future projects with Johansson, who sued Disney over breach of contract in connection with having her “Black Widow” salary linked to the film’s theatrical release. The studio gave the film a simultaneous theatrical and streaming release, which Johansson said violated her contract and ensured she would be receiving less money for her performance.

Johansson’s only other 2021 film role will be a voice performance in the animated film “Sing 2” from Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Pictures, which is scheduled for a December release. She is in pre-production as star and producer on the science-fiction drama “Bride,” which will be released by A24 and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

In early 2020, Johansson and Chris Evans were cited in multiple entertainment media sources as being in talks to star in a remake of the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” for the AT&T (NYSE: T) subsidiary Warner Bros. However, Evans told an interviewer in March the project has been put on indefinite hold because the projected film budget became too large.

Photo: courtesy of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Did DIS's Open Theme Parks Bring The Magic Back To Earnings?
This Steakhouse Chain Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Disney, Apple, Netflix And Microsoft
Disney's Vaccine Mandate For Employees Raises Red Flag With Florida Labor Unions
This Week's Earnings Repertoire
Walt Disney's Debt Insights
Apple, Netflix Engage In Bidding War For Jennifer Lawrence Film About Sue Mengers: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Black Widow Chris Evans lawsuit Scarlett Johansson Tower of TerrorNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com