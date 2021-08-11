 Skip to main content

Royal Caribbean Cruises To Raise $1B Through Notes Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 10:51am   Comments
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) has commenced a private offering of $1 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2026.
  • The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the replenishment of capital due to the up to 40% redemption of its 11.500% Senior Secured Notes Due 2025 and for refinancing future debt.
  • The company recently reported a wider-than-expected loss in Q2 and expected to incur a net loss in Q3.
  • Royal Caribbean held $4.25 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: RCL shares traded lower by 0.71% at $80.18 on the last check Wednesday.

