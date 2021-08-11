4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Dalrada

The Trade: Dalrada Corporation (OTC: DFCO) CEO Brian Bonar acquired a total of 11250 shares shares at an average price of $0.30. The insider spent $3,355.95 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Dalrada Corporation, recently said its subsidiary, Dalrada Health, entered into a joint venture partnership with Vivera Pharmaceutical to form Pala Diagnostics, LLC.

What Dalrada Does: Dalrada Financial is a United States-based company engaged in providing financial, insurance, benefit, and business process outsourcing products and services to companies.

Genufood Energy Enzymes

The Trade: Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp. (OTC: GFOO) Director Wen Piao Lai acquired a total of 11000000 shares at an average price of $0.01. To acquire these shares, it cost $110,000.00.

What’s Happening: The company’ shares have jumped over 42% since the start of the year.

What Genufood Energy Enzymes Does: Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp is a United States-based development stage company.

Martin Midstream Partners

The Trade: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) Director Ruben S Martin acquired a total of 1181532.1666 shares shares at an average price of $2.90. The insider spent $3,421,172.93 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last month, reported a loss for its second quarter.

What Martin Midstream Partners Does: Martin Midstream Partners LP has a diverse set of operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region.

Marchex

The Trade: Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) 10% owner Edenbrook Capital Llc, Edenbrook Long Only Value Fund Lp, Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 75799 shares at an average price of $2.94. To acquire these shares, it cost $223,129.10.

What’s Happening: Marchex, last week, reported strong quarterly results.

What Marchex Does: Marchex Inc is a conversational analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to their business.