CommScope Seeks To Raise $1.25B Via Institutional Senior Secured Notes For Debt Repayment
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 9:50am   Comments
  • CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) subsidiary, CommScope, Inc, plans to offer $1.25 billion in senior secured notes due 2029 in an institutional offering.
  • The offering proceeds and cash on hand will help repay the outstanding 5.5% senior secured notes due 2024 and pay related fees, commissions, and expenses.
  • CommScope held $446.2 million in cash and equivalents as of Jun. 30.
  • CommScope's shares have gained 19.3% year-to-date.
  • Price action: COMM shares traded lower by 0.81% at $15.86 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Financing Offerings Tech

