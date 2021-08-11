CommScope Seeks To Raise $1.25B Via Institutional Senior Secured Notes For Debt Repayment
- CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) subsidiary, CommScope, Inc, plans to offer $1.25 billion in senior secured notes due 2029 in an institutional offering.
- The offering proceeds and cash on hand will help repay the outstanding 5.5% senior secured notes due 2024 and pay related fees, commissions, and expenses.
- CommScope held $446.2 million in cash and equivalents as of Jun. 30.
- CommScope's shares have gained 19.3% year-to-date.
- Price action: COMM shares traded lower by 0.81% at $15.86 on the last check Wednesday.
