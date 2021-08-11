Immersion Extends Automotive License Deal With Stanley Electric For Undisclosed Sum
- Haptic technologies developer Immersion Corp (NASDAQ: IMMR) expanded its license agreement with Stanley Electric Co Ltd (OTC: STAEF) (OTC: STAEY) to use haptics in the automotive market. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Stanley is a global supplier of lighting products and electronic components, including automotive electronics products and control panels for printers.
- Immersion's touch feedback technology enhances in-vehicle interfaces and applications. Increasingly, haptics is being designed into automotive applications as more vehicles incorporate tactile effects for operations such as entertainment, navigation, and climate control.
- Price Action: IMMR shares closed lower by 0.80% at $7.42 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.