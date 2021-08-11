 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Immersion Extends Automotive License Deal With Stanley Electric For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 4:11pm   Comments
Share:
Immersion Extends Automotive License Deal With Stanley Electric For Undisclosed Sum
  • Haptic technologies developer Immersion Corp (NASDAQ: IMMRexpanded its license agreement with Stanley Electric Co Ltd (OTC: STAEF) (OTC: STAEY) to use haptics in the automotive market. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Stanley is a global supplier of lighting products and electronic components, including automotive electronics products and control panels for printers.
  • Immersion's touch feedback technology enhances in-vehicle interfaces and applications. Increasingly, haptics is being designed into automotive applications as more vehicles incorporate tactile effects for operations such as entertainment, navigation, and climate control.
  • Price Action: IMMR shares closed lower by 0.80% at $7.42 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMMR + STAEF)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Fed Minutes In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For July 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com