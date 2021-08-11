 Skip to main content

Borqs Collaborates With Blockchain Firm Zippie For IoT Autonomous Payment Solutions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 9:45am   Comments
Borqs Collaborates With Blockchain Firm Zippie For IoT Autonomous Payment Solutions
  • Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQSagreed to develop solutions for IoT autonomous payments with blockchain company Zippie to service the rising demand for digital currency transactions.
  • Zippie enables businesses to send and receive programmable payments with money and other digital assets, like airtime, loyalty points, tokens, and gift cards.
  • By the end of 2021, the Zippie payment system will likely be connected to 1.3 billion mobile wallets and 3 billion bank accounts globally. 
  • Price Action: BRQS shares traded higher by 7.88% at $0.85 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

